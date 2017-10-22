Zubair welcomes participants of car rally

KARACHI, Oct 22 (APP):Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Sunday evening welcomed the participants of the Car Rally who
arrived here on Sunday evening.
There were 300 cars and 150 motorcycles taking part in the
rally being organised by Pakistan Army in connection of the 70th
Independence Day of Pakistan.
It commenced from Khunjerab and would conclude at Gwadar.
A welcome ceremony was arranged at the Mazar of Quaid-i-Azam
on Sunday evening.
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Corps Commander Lt. Gen.
Shahid Baig Mirza, DG Rangers Sindh Maj. Gen. Muhammad Saeed,
Mayor Karachi, Muhammad Wasim, and Dr. Farooq Sattar were also
present.
The governor said the rally would help foster national
cohesion, peace and unity.
He also recounted the sacrifices of the Law Enforcement
Agencies (LEAs) towards the restoration of law and order.
Zubair said Pakistan was a frontline state in the war
against terror. The entire nation was with its armed forces in the
fight for elimination of terrorism.
Operation Zarb-i-Azab abd Rudd ul Fassad had broken the
back of the terrorists, he added.
He also thanked the international community which had appreciated
Pakistan’s role in the fight against terrorism.
