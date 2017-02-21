Zubair vows to enhance economic, development-oriented activities in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on

Tuesday vowed to work for enhancing economic and other development-oriented activities in Karachi.

He said Karachi was the financial hub of the country and all out efforts would be made to bring investors to the city.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the development projects initiated and supported by the federal government would be completed.

He said Pakistan Army, Rangers and law enforcement agencies had played a key role in restoring peace in Karachi.

Muhammad Zubair said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took initiative and empowered Rangers to launch the operation for restoring peace in the area.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had fulfilled the promise made to the people of Karachi regarding restoration of peace.

To a question he said chief minister Sindh was performing well in the province. He said attack on Sehwan Sharif was a tragic incident, adding the Prime Minister had given special directions to provide best facilities to the injured.

To another question, he said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz would sweep the next elections on the basis of performance and development works.

He said all important steps would be taken to resolve the issues of business community.

He said a number of projects including Greenline, water, Lyari Expressway, Circular Railway besides other development projects would

be completed for the benefit of the people of Karachi.