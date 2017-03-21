Zubair vows to enhance economic activity in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Tuesday vowed to work for enhancing economic activity in Sindh areas.

Law and order situation had been improved in Karachi and efforts were being made to bring national and international investors to this metropolitan city, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said that federal government had supported Sindh province for water projects, public transport system, hospital and Lyari expressway.

He said that Chinese companies are working on power projects.

Muhammad Zubair said that Saifur Rehman group was also investing in power sector.

To a question, he said that prime minister had visited many times to Karachi and federal government was working for the betterment of Sindh province.

To another question he said that conducting Pakistan Super League (PSL), final match in Lahore had improved the image of the country.

He said that world cricket matches should also be held in Karachi to enhance economic activity. He said that focus was being given to increase social, cultural and business activity in Karachi areas.