Zubair performs ground breaking for provision of gas to 100 villages

KARACHI, Nov 16 (APP):The current PML-N government is determined to provide all basic amenities to the people of Sindh

in order to help improve their standard of living and remove a

sense of deprivation from their lives.

This was stated by Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, during

his keynote address at the ground breaking ceremony for the

supply of natural gas to more than 100 villages of Thatta and

Sajawal, a spokesman of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said

here on Thursday.

In accordance with the directives of the Prime Minister, the

Federal Government and SSGC are taking the lead in the

distribution of gas to scores of villages spread over a network

of 400 km.

The projects are being initiated at a cost of Rs. 1500

million, out of which Rs. 1000 million is being financed by the

Government of Pakistan and the rest by SSGC, it was further

pointed out.

The projects to the villages from where MPA Syed Aijaz Ali

Shah Shirazi and MNA and Minister of State for National Food

Security and Research Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi belong, are

being jointly financed by the Government of Pakistan and SSGC.

Governor Sindh unveiled the plaques to perform the ground

breaking of the gas distribution projects in three different

locations of Thatta and Sajawal.

He lauded the services of the Shirazi family for the people

of Thatta, Sajawal and adjoining towns and villages and said that

the massive scheme of providing gas to 100 villages is an example

of this commitment.

The Governor also appreciated the efforts of SSGC management

to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to every nook and corner of its

franchise areas.

The Governor was accompanied by MPA Syed Aijaz Ali Shah, MNA

Syed Ayaz Ali Shah, Nazim Thatta Syed Shafqat Shah Shirazi and

SSGC management including Saeed Larik, ASGM (Distribution-North),

Abdul Waheed Jumani, GM (Distribution-Lower Sindh), Abdul Rasheed

Leghari, Regional Manager (Hyderabad) and public representatives

and elders of Thatta and Sajawal.

In their addresses, MPA Syed Aijaz Ali Shah and MNA Syed

Ayaz Ali Shah thanked the Federal Government and SSGC for

providing a new lease of life for hundreds of thousands of

villagers who will now be able to raise the standard of their

living with the provision of natural gas.

They said that the Government does not believe in hollow

rhetoric but practical steps to ensure provision of all basic

amenities to the people including gas, water and electricity.

While reiterating that their commitment to Thatta and

Sajawal is unfaltering, they said that the people of the villages

are very happy to see that their residents will now be gasified.

In his address, Saeed Larik, ASGM (Distribution-North)

explained the salient features of the above mentioned

distribution projects to the audience.

He said that already SSGC has started working on around 80

distribution schemes and has in fact completed survey of more

than 85 villages for laying the pipelines.

Larik said that development of any area is interlinked with

the provision of natural gas and SSGC has always ensured with the

right blend of planning and implementation that all earmarked

areas are provided with this resource in the quickest possible

time.