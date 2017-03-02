Zubair leaves for Dubai to attend two-day Trade Conference

KARACHI, Mar 2 (APP): Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair here

on Thursday left for Dubai to attend a two-day Trade Conference and

apprise international investors about opportunities available in the

province and Karachi.

Prior to his departure for the moot, he said the conference to be held from March 3 to 4, will be a platform to project a positive image of Sindh in particular context of viable and pro-investment environment coupled with easy availability of trained human resource in Karachi.

“It is also going to be a tremendous opportunity to highlight the potential available for investors in wide range of fields across the

country,” he said.

The Governor said since the restoration of law and order in Karachi the trade conference being held in Dubai was very much needed as the metropolis also due to its geographical location holds tremendous attraction for international investors.