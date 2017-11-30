Zubair lauds role of industrial sector towards economic progress

KARACHI, Nov 30 (APP):Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Thursday

said that the industrial sector was playing an active role

towards the economic prosperity in the country.

He was talking to a delegation of the Korangi Association of

Trade and Industry (KATI) at the governor House here,

under the leadership of its patron in chief, S.M. Muneer.

The Governor pointed out that increase in industrial

activities not only help spur economic activities but also

contribute towards poverty alleviation and creation of job

opportunities.

He said that the government was taking steps on priority

basis for the development and rehabilitation of infrastructure in

the industrial areas.

Zubair pointed out that inspite of electricity shortfall,

the government ensured continued power supply to the industrial

areas.

Similarly, he added, mega projects have been initiated for

water supply and sewerage in the industrial areas.

Governor said that in the federal-government assisted

development projects, special attention is also being paid

towards the industrial areas in the metropolis.

He said that in the Karachi Development Package there are

also mega projects for development and rehabilitation of

infrastructure in the industrial areas..

Zubair pointed out that after restoration of law and order,

economic, industrial, social and cultural activities have

enhanced and foreign investment has also increased.

He said that positive results have come to the fore due to

the economic policies of the government.

The KATI delegation apprised the Governor of the problems of

the industries of the area.