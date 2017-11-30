Zubair lauds role of industrial sector towards economic progress

KARACHI, Nov 30 (APP):Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Thursday
said that the industrial sector was playing an active role
towards the economic prosperity in the country.
He was talking to a delegation of the Korangi Association of
Trade and Industry (KATI) at the governor House here,
under the leadership of its patron in chief, S.M. Muneer.
The Governor pointed out that increase in industrial
activities not only help spur economic activities but also
contribute towards poverty alleviation and creation of job
opportunities.
He said that the government was taking steps on priority
basis for the development and rehabilitation of infrastructure in
the industrial areas.
Zubair pointed out that inspite of electricity shortfall,
the government ensured continued power supply to the industrial
areas.
Similarly, he added, mega projects have been initiated for
water supply and sewerage in the industrial areas.
Governor said that in the federal-government assisted
development projects, special attention is also being paid
towards the industrial areas in the metropolis.
He said that in the Karachi Development Package there are
also mega projects for development and rehabilitation of
infrastructure in the industrial areas..
Zubair pointed out that after restoration of law and order,
economic, industrial, social and cultural activities have
enhanced and foreign investment has also increased.
He said that positive results have come to the fore due to
the economic policies of the government.
The KATI delegation apprised the Governor of the problems of
the industries of the area.
