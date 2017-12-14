Zubair lauds role of Christian community in national development

KARACHI, Dec 14 (APP):Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has lauded the role of Christian community towards national development in the country.

He was talking to a three-member delegation led by Bishop Nazir Alam at the Governor House here on Thursday.

The Governor said that concerted efforts are required for the creation of a welfare society in the country.

He pointed out that the minorities are playing an appreciable role in this regard especially in the realms of education and

health.

Zubair said that Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance, amity and brotherhood.

He stated that government provides protection and freedom to the minorities in the country and enable them to play their

full role towards the betterment of the society.

Governor said that the Christian community is busy these days to celebrate the Christmas and New Year. Holding of

special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country augurs well.

Bishop Nazirir Alam said that the Christians along with fellow Pakistanis are contributing their full role towards the

betterment of the country.