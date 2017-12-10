Zubair inspects National Stadium’s renovation work

KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Sunday visited the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) and inspected the ongoing repair and renovation work.

On the occasion, the officials of the National Logistics

Cell (NLC) gave a detailed briefing.

Zubair expressed satisfaction at the pace of work and

directed that it be completed within the stipulated period.

The NSK would be the venue for the final of the Pakistan

Super League (PSL) scheduled for March 25.

The Governor said that holding of the PSL final would help

restore international cricket in the metropolis and that the

spectators in the city would get the chance to witness the

exciting cricket and see the international players in action.

He stated that Karachi over the decades has produced world

class players who earned the name for the country in the world.

Zubair said that the holding of the final of the PSL in

Karachi augurs well.

He further stated that the federal government would extend

its fullest cooperation towards the holding of the event.

The Governor said that like the rest of the country, the

people of Karachi are keenly interested in cricket and their full

participation in the PSL final would prove this fact.