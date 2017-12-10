KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Sunday visited the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) and inspected the ongoing repair and renovation work.
On the occasion, the officials of the National Logistics
Cell (NLC) gave a detailed briefing.
Zubair expressed satisfaction at the pace of work and
directed that it be completed within the stipulated period.
The NSK would be the venue for the final of the Pakistan
Super League (PSL) scheduled for March 25.
The Governor said that holding of the PSL final would help
restore international cricket in the metropolis and that the
spectators in the city would get the chance to witness the
exciting cricket and see the international players in action.
He stated that Karachi over the decades has produced world
class players who earned the name for the country in the world.
Zubair said that the holding of the final of the PSL in
Karachi augurs well.
He further stated that the federal government would extend
its fullest cooperation towards the holding of the event.
The Governor said that like the rest of the country, the
people of Karachi are keenly interested in cricket and their full
participation in the PSL final would prove this fact.
Zubair inspects National Stadium’s renovation work
KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Sunday visited the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) and inspected the ongoing repair and renovation work.