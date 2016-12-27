Zubair hails decision of Zardari, Bilawal to come into Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Minister of State for Privatization Muhammad Zubair Tuesday hailed the decision of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to come into the Parliament, saying it was the right forum to resolve all national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said joining of Asif Zardari and Bilawal would be a good addition to the Parliament.

Being political party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) welcome both of them in the National Assembly, he said adding, in Parliamentary democracy, role of opposition was to criticise policies and guide the government on issues of public interest.

Commenting on four demands of the PPP, Muhammad Zubair said these could not be practically implemented.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz was a competent person and performing his professional duties with devotion and enjoying full authorities of his job.

He said second demand of PPP about Panama Papers bill in Senate was also not possible as Supreme Court had already been taking up Panama issue on the petition of PTI.

Responding on third demand regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the 35 member parliamentary committee was established to address concerns of political parties regarding CPEC.