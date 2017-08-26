KARACHI, Aug 26 (APP): The Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair,
has called for further activating the Legends Trust and for the
purpose sought suggestions from the trustees.
He was presiding over the quarterly meeting of Legends’ Trust at
the Governor House here on Saturday.
The meeting was attended among others by Shaukat Tareen, Munir
Kamal and officers of the concerned provincial departments.
Governor was of the view that acknowledging the services and
contributions of writers, sportsmen, artists and journalists was of
immense importance as they devote their entire life for service to the
country.
He said that extending assistance to them was the responsibility
of the government as well as that of the philanthropists.
Award of monthly stipends and meeting expenses for treatment can
help ease their problems and this would in a way thanking them for
their contribution and services to the country.
Zubair was of the view that the scope of the Legends’ Trust
should be enhanced and more steps be undertaken for helping the
legends.
He asked the members of the Trust to come up with suggestions at
the next meeting.
Governor said that he would approach the departments concerned
for further financial allocation for the Trust.
Zubair for further activating Legends’ Trust
KARACHI, Aug 26 (APP): The Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair,