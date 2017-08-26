Zubair for further activating Legends’ Trust

KARACHI, Aug 26 (APP): The Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair,

has called for further activating the Legends Trust and for the

purpose sought suggestions from the trustees.

He was presiding over the quarterly meeting of Legends’ Trust at

the Governor House here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended among others by Shaukat Tareen, Munir

Kamal and officers of the concerned provincial departments.

Governor was of the view that acknowledging the services and

contributions of writers, sportsmen, artists and journalists was of

immense importance as they devote their entire life for service to the

country.

He said that extending assistance to them was the responsibility

of the government as well as that of the philanthropists.

Award of monthly stipends and meeting expenses for treatment can

help ease their problems and this would in a way thanking them for

their contribution and services to the country.

Zubair was of the view that the scope of the Legends’ Trust

should be enhanced and more steps be undertaken for helping the

legends.

He asked the members of the Trust to come up with suggestions at

the next meeting.

Governor said that he would approach the departments concerned

for further financial allocation for the Trust.