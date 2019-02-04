Zubaida vows to highlight Kashmir issue at world fora efficiently

ISLAMABAD, Feb 05 (APP):Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has said that the present government would highlight the Kashmir issue at the world fora in a most efficient and effective manner.

In her Kashmir Solidarity Day message, she paid glowing tribute to the indigenous freedom movement of people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and the sacrifices they rendered for their legitimate right to self-determination.

The minister said the present government was taking up and supporting the stance of Kashmiris efficiently, who wanted to get their inalienable right of self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the Security Council of United Nations.