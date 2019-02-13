Zubaida visits NRTC; appreciates low cost manufacturing of equipments

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Wednesday visited National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Haripur and appreciated the defence industries for manufacturing low cost equipments to fulfill local and export demand.

During her visit, she felt proud for having defence industries which produced low cost and high tech equipment to cater local and export needs saying such an approach was highly beneficial for Pakistan defence industry, a press statement said.