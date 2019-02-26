ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Tuesday rejected India’s stance over the violation of Line of Control (LoC), terming it a mere ‘political drama’ for consumption within its country.
In a statement issued here, she said Pakistan’s Armed Forces were ever-ready to safeguard frontiers of the country, adding, the statements from Indian side were nothing except hollow threats.
Zubaida rejects Indian stance on LoC violation
