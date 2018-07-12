ZTBL not filed any criminal case against defaulters in Balochistan: Shamshad

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP):Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Shamshad AKhtar Thursday

said the Zari Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) had filed not single criminal

case against any defaulter in Balochistan province.

Responding to point of public importance in the upper house, raised

by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar regarding the issuance of arrest warrants

in the names of poor farmers of drought hit areas due to default in payment of

loans of ZRBL despite the fact that Senate had passed a resolution to waive off

their debts, the finance minister said no write-off and remission was allowed

by the bank as per policy in the jurisdiction.

She said as regards waiver of loans, it was prerogative of

the federal government to consider any relief package in this regard.

Responding to another point raised by Senator Dr Jehanzeb

Jamaldini regarding fluctuation of air tickets of Pakistan International Airlines,

Minister for Defence and Aviation, Lt General retired Khalid Naeem Lodhi said

the prices for most of the PIA tickets were variable which changed according to

the demand of tickets.

Earlier Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National

Heritage, and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar laid before the senate an

ordinance the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018

as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the constitution of the Islamic

Republic of Pakistan which was referred by the chairman senate to the

respective standing committee.

Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar also laid before the senate

the annual report along with a copy of the auditors’ report and certified

statement of accounts of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for

financial year 2013-14.

Meanwhile the senate also carried 14 motions to extend times

for presentation of reports of various committees moved by the Chairmen of

respective standing committees.