Zero tolerance for exploitation of farmers: CM

SIALKOT, May 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said

the government was making all out efforts to curb negative practices of middlemen as well as dealers by undertaking direct purchase of wheat from the growers.

He stated this while talking to wheat growers, farmers and the media

persons during his visit to official wheat procurement centre in Pasrur here

Friday.

The CM directed concerned officials to ensure the purchase

of all the wheat produce directly from growers and farmers for halting the atrocities of middlemen.

He said that no one would be allowed to exploit the rights of

wheat growers and farmers.He pledged to remove the hurdles in provision of facilities to the farmers.

Shehbaz later went to the residence of Daska based

MNA Sahibzada Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan Shah in village Aallo Mahaar Sharif-Daska.He greeted the MNA on his son’s wedding.