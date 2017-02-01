Zero tolerance against work place harassment : Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on

Wednesday that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif fully believes in women rights and has zero tolerance against harassment of female employees at work place.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National

Assembly she said an inquiring was launched against a complaint of sexual harassment by female anchors.

The inquiring team constituted by the MD PTV consist of

members that have zero conflict of interest and represent a cross section of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, she said.

The minister said the mandate of the committee was three

fold, one, to review and gather all facts pertaining to the case, two, access all necessary information to validate any ambiguities and third, produce a report outlining their findings and highlighting their recommendations serving in the committee without passion or prejudice.

After the complaint had been submitted the accused was

suspended whilst the complainants were active in their employees, she said.

The minister said that during the inquiry proceedings, the

claimants had unilaterally decided to appear on a private media channel discussing the details of a case that was under active investigation. The minister said this act whether intentionally or unintentionally brought the inquiry under public scrutiny. Thereby not only compromising the integrity of the committee but whilst making these unfounded allegations public they also potentially compromised the integrity of the institutions and the accused, the minister said.

Therefore they were also suspended on disciplinary grounds

that they tried to impact the outcome of an inquiry based on their decisions and actions and not as the opposition claims for submitting the harassment complaint.

This claim has been treated with the same severity as a

whistle blow, the intention is not only to follow the inquiry to its conclusion but also address the question of ways in which we can introduce institutional reforms, that will create an enabling and conducive workplace through improving practices and policy, she added.