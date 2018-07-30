Zero power shortfall recorded

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):The power generation in the country on Monday stood at 21,800 MW against total demand of 20,800 MW with zero shortfall.

According to official sources, out of the total generation, hydel generation stood at around 5400 MW, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) 12,000 MW and GENCOs 2,000 MW.

They said that currently there was no forced load-management and un-interrupted power supply was being provided to the consumers.

They said that hydel generation has also been significantly improved owing to better water inflow in all major rivers.