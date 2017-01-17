Zero polio case in Punjab ample proof of concerted efforts: Saira Afzal

HAFIZABAD, Jan 17 (APP): State Minister for Health Service, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said on Tuesday that zero polio case in 2016 in Punjab was ample proof of the concerted efforts by anti-polio teams supported by law enforcing agencies, ulema and members of civil society.

Talking to this scribe, she reiterated her determination that by the hardwork and commitment of the Health department, Pakistan would soon be polio free. She called upon the parents to ensure immunisation of every kid to save them from the crippling disease.

She said that during 2016 overall 20 cases of polio were detected, eight each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in FATA and two in Balochistan while no case was reported in Punjab.

Moreover, only two law and order incidents were reported in the whole country during the anti-polio campaigns in 2016.

She urged parents, members of civil society and media to create awareness among the parents about the crippling disease and ensure administration of anti-polio vaccine to their kids who have missed the repeated anti-polio vaccine drives.

Meanwhile, a 3-day anti-polio drive has been launched in the district on Tuesday and according to the District Health Authority Dr. Hamed Rafique, more than 200,000 kids under 5 years of age would be administered anti-polio drops by 400 mobile teams which would reach every hut of even gypsies.