Zeeshan, Salmanzada wins Mr. & Junior Mr. Asian Gym titles

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP): Zeeshan Khan and Salmanzada clinched Mr. and Junior Mr. Asian Gym titles in the Bodybuilding Contests held under the aegis of Asian Gym here at PSB Coaching Center Hall on Sunday.

Zeeshan, a senior class winner of 60kg bewilders fellow musclemen in his class of 70kg and come up with another big bang when he got attraction of the sitting judges – former Mr. Olympia Tariq Pervez, former Mr. NWFP Haji Rehmat Ullah and former Mr. Haider Ali.

There was thundering applauses when the three qualified judges announced the name of Zeeshan Khan as Mr. Asian Gym and Junior Mr. Asian Gym Salmanzada. A total of 150 musclemen took part in the Mr. and Junior Mr. Class.

In the overall category promising Sarfaraz of King Gym was declared as

winner for the Saeed Classic. In the Saeed Classic trophy a total of 82 contestants went for posing in front of the judges before short-listing top six contestants.

There was pin-down silence well-before naming final six contestants and among them Sarfaraz won the title. His supporters and supporters of the Zeeshan Khan and Salmanzada come with a “Bangra”.

There were two each junior and senior classes before main contests for

Mr. and Junior Mr Asian Gym, followed by Saeed Classic, a trophy named after Saeed-ur-Rehman, a former Mr. Pakistan title winner. There were two each junior classes comprising Junior Asian Light Class and Junior Mr. Asian Class and two heavy weight classes Junior Asian Heavy Weight Class and Mr. Heavy Weight Class.

Besides Zeeshan Khan, Salmanzada and Sarfaraz, Rohullah got first

position in the Junior Light Weight Class, followed by Muhammad Inam, Zubair Khan, Umar Khan, Gulzar Khan, and Kamran while Waqar Ahmad won the Class title in the Mr. Light Weight, followed by Sheharyar, Waqar Khan, Obaid Ullah, and Muhammad Riaz.

In the Junior Heavy Weight Salmanzada won the class, followed by

Muhammad Sadiq, Shayan, Waseem, Salman and Jan Muhammad while in Mr. Heavy Weight category Zeeshan won the class title, followed by Malik Ihsan, Hussain Khan, Muhammad Shehzad, Adnan Khan and Bilal Ahmad.

At the end former Minister KP MPA Zia Ullah Afridi, who was the chief

guest, gave away trophies, medals, certificates and cash prizes. Organizing Secretary Saeed Ur Rehman, Joint Secretary KP Bodybuilding Association, and jam-packed spectators were also present and witnessed the contests.