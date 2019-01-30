Zartaj asks UAE Ambassador for cooperation on Climate Change endeavors

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaheri called on State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul here Wednesday. Matters pertaining to bilateral relations came under discussion in the meeting.

Welcoming the Ambassador to the Ministry, the State Minister during a formal meeting, told the Ambassador about various climate change mitigation projects and said the Ministry had initiated a public private partnership project “Apni Shahra (Own Road)” on Motorway, said a press release.