Zardari, Nawaz to return ‘looted’ money if PTI comes to power, claims Imran

KARACHI, Jul 17 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Nawaz would have to return the allegedly embezzled national wealth to the exchequer if the PTI came to power.

Both the leaders were also promoting family politics in the country, he alleged while addressing a public meeting in Jaccobabad.

Imran claimed that Asif Zardari had meted out unfair treatment to the people of Sindh like that of an enemy so the PPP would be defeated in the general election in the province.

He alleged that the PPP government had failed to resolve the problems of the Sindh people despite being in power for ten years. Although it was claimed that Rs 440 million was spent in Jaccobabad yet no development was seen on the ground, he added.

The PTI chief claimed that PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would also be in Adiala Jail after the general election.

He claimed that the PTI had been raising voice against corruption for the last 22 years.

He urged the people of Sindh not to vote for any leader who was either corrupt or had assets abroad.

Imran promised to strengthen the state institutions and make them serve the people, if his party was voted to power.