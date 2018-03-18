Zardari, Imran two sides of a coin: Nawaz

SANGLA HILL, Mar 18 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday said Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari and and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan were two sides of a coin who had got united because of his popularity among the masses.

Both Zardari and Imran were not sincere to the country, rather they were against national development, he said while addressing a public meeting here.

He said Imran Khan had buried his slogan of a ‘new Pakistan’ by giving vote to PPP candidate Saleem Mandviwala for Senate deputy chairman. The people had now become aware of his slogan, which was, in fact, a deceit.

He said he was ousted for not taking salary from his son and he was there to uphold the sanctity of vote.

Nawaz Sharif said that his past was unblemished as he had faced no cases like Cotecna and Haj scandals. He had ended ‘darkness’ in the country, constructed motorways, launched the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project and taken the country to the new heights of development, he added.

Appreciating the people of Sangla Hill for their warm welcome, he said he was pleased to see such a huge crowd.

During his last visit to Sangla Hill, Nawaz said, gas would be provided to the city and now the people of Sangla Hill were enjoying the facility. A motorway, a university and a college for girls would also be established in Sangla Hill, he added.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Maryam Nawaz said horse-trading in the Senate election had set a bad precedent, trampling on the sanctity of the vote of 220 million people of Pakistan.

She said she saluted Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who was “crusading” for the sanctity of vote.

She said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the next general election with a thumping majority and came into power again.

PML-N Member of the National Assembly Hamza Shehbaz also addressed the public meeting.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir, MNA Sardar Irfan Dogar, members of the Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Arshad and Arif Sandhila notables were also present.