Zardari, Imran flaying Punjab govt to hide failure in Sindh, KP: Shehbaz

D G KHAN, March 17 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said PTI chief Imran Khan and and PPP leader Asif Zardari were criticizing the development made in Punjab to hide their failure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh.

Addressing a public gathering here, the chief minister said an alliance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was made to deceive the people through politics of lies and baseless allegations.

He said the nation would give a strong reply to this alliance after three months during the general elections.

Responding to baseless allegations levelled by the PTI chief regarding the Multan Metro Bus project, Shehbaz Sharif offered a transparent investigation, saying he would quit politics if corruption of even a single penny were proved against him and if otherwise, the nation would decide punishment for Imran Khan.

He said all the institutions, including parliament and armed forces, were playing their important roles to end

terrorism from the country.

The PML-N government had strengthened the national economy by eliminating electricity load-shedding from

the country, Shehbaz maintained.

The government, he said, had taken revolutionary steps to improve education, health, agriculture and other sectors. Free books were being provided to children along with imparting quality education, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said mega projects of Rs 47 billion had been launched in the Dera Ghazi Khan district during the

last nine years. Establishment of a cadet college in D G Khan was also under process, he said, adding a committee was constituted to look into the matter for the provision of quota to students hailing from tribal areas in Ghazi Medical College.