Zardari, Imran damaging democratic system: Saad

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP)::Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad

Rafique Saturday alleged that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PTI

chairman Imran Khan are damaging democratic system by crossing

limits.

Talking to media after inaugurating a private showroom at

Cavalry Ground here, he said that both politicians

were competing each other in using dirty language against

their opponents.

He said that prosperity comes with struggle and virtues

instead of crime, adding that nothing was happened in hurry

and one had to wait for progress.

He said that the PML-N was the largest party of the

country, adding that PPP and PTI tried well to damage it but

both the parties would failed in their designs.

“Some of our opponents can join hands even with the

“Satan” against us ,” he added.

The minister said that once upon a time politics was

practiced on pro and anti-Bhutto and now it was being

practiced on pro-Nawaz and Anti-Nawaz.

He said that all institutions should work within the

limits of constitution, adding that four times martial law was

imposed in the past.

“We have paid price for democracy and still we are paying

price for it,” he added.

“We have not stepped back from our demand of rule of

constitution in the country,” he said.

He said it was his pray that may the general elections be

held on time.

“No one can object on political alliances but objection

is raised when politics is practiced on the name of religion,”

he stated.

The minister said that criticism was right of a

politician if he did not tell a lie.

He said that Zardari was a clever and intelligent person

and he (Zardari) had his own problems like some weak-points,

financial dishonesties and others.

“Zardari’s politics has been destroyed as now his party

has come down from millions to thousands and it has become a

party of interior Sindh,” he added.

Saad said that PPP’s public gathering at Islamabad was

good and advised the PPP to organize more such gatherings as

it would be beneficial for the PML-N.

He said that there were some political characters in the

country and some were non-political robots like Chaudhary

brothers while a Karachi based political party was also

present which was operated by others.

“It was better for Tahirul Qadri to make his decisions

by his own and now it is better to let the courts to decide

about the Model Town case,” he said.

The minister added that courts had given verdicts in

favour and against the governments in the past.

To a question about formation of new constituencies, he

said that elections could be delayed if law making was not be

completed on new constituencies and nothing could be said how

long it would be delayed for.