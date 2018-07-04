Zardari claims Nawaz Sharif not come back to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday claimed that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would not come back to the country because he had taken political asylum in England.

PPP had supported Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) last government during sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in 2014 for the sake of democracy, he said talking to a private news channel.

The PML-N government had not given respect to the parliament during its last tenure, he said.

He said national institutions were strengthened during PPP’s previous government and it had always worked for the betterment of the country.

He said Maryam Nawaz was energetic and young, who could become a leader, but there was no comparison between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz because BB had rendered sacrifices for democracy and spent five years in jail against dictatorship.

Asif Ali zardari said the process of accountability had weakened in the country and he had been facing it from 30 years.

Replying to a question, he said there was a rift in PML-N and Shehbaz Sharif was taking benefit of the situation, adding it was a reality that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had vote bank that would shift to Maryam Nawaz not to Shehbaz Sharif.

He said South Punjab province was the long lasting demand of the people of that area and it must be established.

Zardari said Imran Khan had already shut all the doors by announcing that he would not make coalition with PPP to form the government.

He said the PPP candidate for prime minister was Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, however he could also be the opposition leader if PPP could not manage to form the government.

Regarding possibility of delay in general election, Asif Zardari said there was no room in the Constitution to delay the general election.

“All political parties should take steps to strengthen Election Commission of Pakistan”, he added.

Manzoor Wattoo had nothing to do with PPP now and he was contesting election as an independent candidate, he said adding, someone had suggested him to do so as it was possibly his last election.

To a question, he said he had no desire to become president of Pakistan again.

When asked whether he had any contacts with PML-N, he replied he did not meet Nawaz Sharif after cancellation of scheduled meeting with him in 2015.

“News regarding our contacts with PML-N are nothing but mere rumors,” he emphasized.

The former president said coalition government was possible but issue of leading the coalition would arise. He said after general election 2018, he was not foreseeing political stability in the country. “Democracy can only be strengthened by empowering parliament,” he added.

He conveyed to the party workers and voters that democracy was a precious thing therefore they should respect it.

He said he transferred powers to the parliament through 18th constitutional amendment without any pressure.