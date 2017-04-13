Zamindar club wins match

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Zamindar club beat Rasheed club by 2-

1 in the match of Syed Zakir Ellahi Memorial Football Tournament being played at Municipal Stadium Football Ground Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

In the first half both teams were at 1-1 draw. In the 3rd minutes Tala scored the goal for Zaminadar club and Muthair equalized the match 1-1 in 20th minutes of the first half.

In the 27th minutes of 2nd half Usman scored the goal for Zamindar club on penalty kick helping his club to victory.

The match referee was Tahir Pervez while deputy referees included Faizan and Waseem. President District Football Association, Shaukat Ali Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.