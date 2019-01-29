Zameen Polo Cup: two matches decided

LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP):Master Paints Black and Barry’s notched up thumping victories on the opening day of the Zameen Polo Cup 2019 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints Black outsmarted Total Nutrition by 10-5. Raja Temur Nadeem emerged as hero of the day for Master Paints Black as he scored a quartet while Jami Li Hardi hammered a hat-trick, Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace and Sufi Haroon contributed one goal. From Total Nutrition, which had two goals handicap, Bilal Haye thwarted two goals and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck one.