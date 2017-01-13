Zameen.com wraps up first property expo

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Zameen.com, Pakistan’s premier real estate website, concluded its flagship realty event, the two‑day Zameen.com Property Expo 2017, in Karachi. The event was held at the Expo Centre, University Road and was the portal’s 6th successful property expo in 12 months, said a message received here on Friday.

The event saw a massive footfall of more than 80,000 visitors and converged real estate developers, agents, buyers and sellers under one roof for a weekend full of information exchange, on‑the‑spot deals and many other fun activities.

AKD Group Chairman Akeel Karim Dhedhi was the chief guest on the first day, while on the second day Association of Builders and

Developers of Pakistan Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani attended the event as the chief guest.

Over 75 exhibitors signed up to showcase their projects and services, causing Zameen.com to book two halls at the Expo Centre.

Among the huge line‑up of exhibitors were Property Legends, Square One, Remark Real Estate Marketing, Gwadar Sea View Housing Scheme, Real Crown, The Springs Apartment Homes, DHA Bahawalpur, DHA Multan, and Sheranwala Heights.

The portal orchestrated an extensive marketing campaign, including ad campaigns on different television channels, billboards and streamers across the city, to ensure that all exhibitors received an impressive response and multitudes of people showed up at the event.

It may be mentioned here that Zameen.com held six roperty affairs in the last 12 months in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi combined.

“As Pakistan’s largest real estate website, we know how to put on successful realty affairs. Last time, we organised a property expo in Karachi in April 2016, but the response we received this time around in the city by the sea surpassed even our expectations,”said Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan. “We had devised even more robust strategies for this event and after witnessing the monumental response, we believe that our efforts have paid off well.”