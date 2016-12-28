Zameen.com property expo sees unprecedented success

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Zameen.com, Pakistan’s premier real estate website, successfully concluded its two-day Zameen.com Property Expo 2016 here.

According to a press release issued here said the event attracted about 40,000 visitors and converged real estate developers, sellers, and buyers under one roof at the Pak-China Friendship Centre in the federal capital for a weekend full of information exchange, on-the-spot deals and lots of fun.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries President Abdul Rauf Alam was the chief guest, while other known personalities including Member of Provincial Assembly Malik Iftikhar and Deputy Mayor of Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi also visited the Pak-China Friendship Centre and met event exhibitors.

Earthlink Real Estate, Royal Mall & Residency, Riverwalk, Capital Residencia, Zeeshan Estate Management and Builders, Wah Model Town, DHA Bahawalpur, Square One, and DHA Multan were among the prominent exhibitors of the event.

Zameen.com Property Expo 2016 (Islamabad) was not just about real estate activities, as food vendors, acrobats, clowns and a dedicated play area kept families and children entertained at the event.

The wildly popular Wheel of Fortune continued to spin throughout the event and visitors were given exciting prizes while the photo booths further amped up the visitor experience.

A lucky draw was also held at the end of the event to give away LED televisions, smartphones, microwave ovens and power banks to the fortunate winners.

“We feel proud to have organised a successful event for the second time in Islamabad in 2016. The incredible turnout surpassed our expectations, making us believe that our efforts have paid off well,” said Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan. “We do not plan to stop here, as we are all set to hold another property expo in Karachi in January 2017.”