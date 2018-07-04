Zalmi received honour of most valuable brand of PSL

LAHORE, Jul 04 (APP):Former Pakistan Super League Champion Peshawar Zalmi, has received another great honor for being the most valuable brand in the third edition of Pakistan Super League.

“It is a big achievement for us that Zalmi has been declared the most valuable brand of the PSL for the second successive year by the American company Nielsen “, said a spokesman of Peshawar Zalmi here on Wednesday.

In addition to this, they also declared Haier as the most impressive shirt logo, along with all Zalmi-related sponsors for the second time as well.

Nielsen, gave Peshawar Zalmi the honor by carefully assessing the brand for its superb branding, media and social media campaigns. If we fast-rewind to last year, Nielsen had declared the former champs of PSL number one last year as well, he added.

According to Nielsen, Peshawar Zalmi has performed exceptionally well on all metrics related to brand value on media and social media and this has led Peshawar Zalmi to become the best franchise of Pakistan Super League for the second time in a row.

“Nielsen also mentioned that Peshawar Zalmi Fans are the highest in number as compared to other PSL franchises”, he asserted.

Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation, said that the Peshawar Zalmi team thanks the players and all the fans, for being a part of our journey on becoming the best franchise. He expressed his determination that the ‘ Bring Back Smiles’ project will be achieved through cricket in KP Pakistan, and we will also extend beyond cricket through other activities in this region.

He said that his wish is that in the fourth season of PSL, Peshawar Zalmi plays a few matches in Peshawar, which is their home ground and the fans get to witness their heroes live in front of their eyes.