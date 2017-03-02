Zalmi, Kings face to face on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will

be training at the ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City today ahead of the

HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 ‘semi-final’ in Dubai on Friday

(March 3).

Zalmi regroup after an agonizing one-run loss against Quetta

Gladiators who secured a direct berth in the final of the 2017 PSL

edition set to be played in Pakistan, said a press release issued

here.

Chasing a target of 201, Peshawar produced a monumental batting

performance before imploding in the final over in which they needed

seven runs for a historic win in the first play-off on Tuesday.

However, they live to fight another day against Kings who sent

defending champions Islamabad United packing from the tournament with a 44-run win as they defended what looked like a below par 126 run first innings score in the second play-off on Wednesday.

Kings will now take on Zalmi in the third and final play-off on Friday as the action returns to the Dubai International Stadium with the winner facing Quetta Gladiators in the grand final of the HBL PSL set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.