Zalmay lauds Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan peace process: ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI, Dec 19 (APP):US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major Gneral Asif Ghafoor said on his

official twitter handle that regional security and Afghanistan peace process were discussed in the meeting.

The visiting dignitary, he said appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan peace process.

The COAS reiterated that peace in Afghanistan was important for Pakistan and assured continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.