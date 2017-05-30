Zakria urges int’l community to take effective steps for resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakria on Tuesday urged the international community to take effective steps for stopping human rights violations committed by India in the occupied Kashmir.

Talking to PTV, he said Indian forces were involved in the killing of innocent Kashmiris who were struggling for their rights.

He said that Pakistan was highlighting the issue of Kashmir at all forums and supporting the cause diplomatically and politically.

He said media, the people living here and abroad should also play effective role and bring the issue of Kashmir before the world.

Nafees Zakria said the Kashmiri people were looking towards the world for the resolution of Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan would continue the efforts and raise the issue of Kashmir at all important forums.