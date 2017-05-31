Zakria urges int’l community to take effective steps for resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakria has said that international community should take effective steps for stopping human rights violations committed by India in the occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a news channel, he said Indian forces were involved in the killing of innocent Kashmiris who were struggling for their rights.

He said Pakistan was highlighting the issue of Kashmir at all fora and supporting the cause diplomatically and politically.

He said the people living here and abroad should also play effective role and bring the issue of Kashmir before the world.

Nafees Zakria said the Kashmiri people were looking towards the world for the resolution of Kashmir.

He said Pakistan would continue the efforts and raise the issue of Kashmir at all important forums.