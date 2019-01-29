Zaidi vows to transform PIA into profitable organization

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday vowed to transform the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as a self-sustainable and profitable organization by overcoming its whooping deficits.

Talking to PIA Chairman Arshad Mehmood Malik, who called on him here, Zaidi said the ongoing restructuring of national flag carrier would have positive impacts on its overall workings and performance, besides steering it out of the crisis, according to a press release.