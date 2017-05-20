Zahid Hamid holds open Kutchery in Sialkot

SIALKOT, May 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Law and Climate

Zahid Hamid Saturday held an open court (khuli kutchery) at

PML-N House Pasrur here.

He listened to the public problems and issued orders on

various applications for solution to people’s problems.

PML-N Youth Wing Overseas President Ali Zahid Khan, PML-N

local leaders Ahsan Bajwa, Chaudhry Zaka, Chaudhry Zia, Chaudhry

Asif Iqbal, Mirza Altaf, Rana Shabbir, Abid Hussain, Malik Zia,

Javed Bajwa, Sadaqat Bajwa, Malik Ziauddin, Rana Ijaz and Chaudhry

Javed Bajwa were also present on this occasion.