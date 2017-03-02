Zahid Hamid highlights HRs violations in IoK

ISLAMABAD, March 2, (APP): Minister for Law and Justice, Zahid Hamid highlighted the grave human rights violations being committed by Indian occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the High Level Segment of the 34th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday.

According to a message received here on Thursday, the law minister Referring to the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he clarified that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized issue pending final settlement through a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices, as enunciated in numerous resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

He rejected Indian claims that the situation in IoK was its internal affair.

He stressed that this claim was factually incorrect, legally untenable and in violation of UNSC resolutions. Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute. Pakistan would continue to extend its unflinching political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

The law minister also rejected Indian attempts to divert the attention of the international community from the serious human rights’ situation in IoK by equating it to terrorism.

He called upon the Human Rights Council and the international community to remain seized of the situation in IoK.

He supported the High Commissioner for Human Rights’ position for a team to visit IoK to independently and impartially investigate the grave human rights violations taking place.

In response to law minister’s statement, India in its right of reply stated that the situation in IoK was due to Pakistan’s instigation.

India also criticized the OIC Secretary General for his remarks that the unrest in the IoK was the result of decades of oppression faced by innocent Kashmiris fighting for legitimate right to self-determination. They attacked Pakistan’s treatment of minorities.

The Pakistan delegation exercised its right of reply and challenged India’s allegations and referred to the deliberate use of pellet guns in IoK, which blinded hundreds of innocent civilians, including young women and children.

The Indian refusal to provide access to OHCHR to Indian occupied Jummu & Kashmir was also underlined.

The council was informed about the involvement of India in terrorist activities in Pakistan. The confession statement by the RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadhev had confirmed this.

A dossier had been handed over to the UN Secretary General regarding Indian interference in internal affairs of Pakistan. And on minorities, Pakistan asked India to address its abysmal track record on the treatment of Indian minorities.