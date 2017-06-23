Zaheer urges Pakistan to be consistent to rise to top in ICC ranking

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): Former skipper Zaheer Abbas has urged
Pakistan cricket team to bring consistency in its performance to
claim top spot in International Cricket Council (ICC) ranking
system.
“I believe this Pakistan team can rise to the top in ICC
ranking. The way it outclassed world’s best sides in the ICC
Champions Trophy shows that it can do that provided it performs with
consistency,” he told APP.
Pakistan entered in the ICC Champions Trophy as the lowest
ranked team. However; it pulled off fascinating wins against South
Africa, Sri Lanka, England at the group stage before thrashing
traditional rivals in the final. The wins saw Pakistan rising to
number six place in the ODI ranking, while at the same time it
secured direct place in 2019 ICC World Cup.
Zaheer, who served as ICC President said that for obtaining
top spot Pakistan would have to show consistent performance against
world’s best outfits.
He also asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to set its eyes on
the World Cup and arrange foreign tours for the young Pakistan side
to better prepare it for the quadrilateral event.
“By winning the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan’s youngsters
have proved that they can deliver anywhere in the world. They are
enthusiastic, full of energy and eager to perform. They are fully
capable of winning the World Cup. However; for that the board will
have to give them more exposure by arranging series with top cricket
nations,” he said.
He said series with strong sides in tough conditions would
prepare the youngsters for future assignments, especially for the
World Cup.
To a question, he said the win in ICC Champions Trophy
would have lasting impacts on Pakistan cricket as it had given a way
to it.
“After this win I believe we’ve got a way to move forward. The
performance of our youngsters has been exceptional. The way they
took on world’s best sides in the tournament is remarkable. They
deserve appreciation and encouragement for bringing pride for the
entire nation,” he added.
He said that Pakistan had still two years to prepare for the ICC
World Cup and the board needed to find out some more players,
especially allrounders for the mega event.
“The PCB has been successful in finding out some very good
bowlers and batsmen. The players like Hassan Ali, Shahdab Khan,
Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are great discoveries.
However; I believe we still need to find out two to three
allrounders, who can perform in big events. The board will have to
go for that because it will be a key to win the World Cup,” he
added.
