Zaheer credits youngsters for CT victory

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas Monday
lauded the Pakistan team for pulling off an excellent win against
title-holders India in the Champions Trophy final and credited
youngsters for the big victory.
Defying all the odds, Pakistan thumped defending champions
India by 180 runs to clinch their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title
on Sunday.
Talking to APP, Zaheer said by beating India in the final,
Pakistan took revenge of its first group match loss to India. “India
team played below par in the final which resulted in their doom,” he
said.
He said the victory credit especially goes to youngsters for
the superb win. “Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali and Muhammad Amir proved no
team is tough to beat on any day if you have the morale and courage
to do well,” he said.
Zaheer praised skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for taking wise decisions
at the right time which brought Pakistan to victory in the Champions
Trophy.
“The win of Pakistan is answer to all the critics who had
doubted the green-shirts,” he said.
Former captain Rashid Latif said Pakistan and India should
play together as Asia is the biggest market for the world.
Tournaments like Ashes or any other tournament is not big enough
than India-Pakistan matches. There should be bilateral series, India
Premier League (IPL) should consist of Pakistan players while Indian
players should be a part of Pakistan Super League (PSL),” he said.
Rashid, believes Azhar Ali’s knock will be remembered for a
long time. However, he was critical about the way media played it
roles.
He said “If Fakhar Zaman had scored a hundred against any
other team, it would have meant something else. Azhar’s innings will
be remembered for a longer time,” he said.
He said he expects India-Pakistan senior players will talk to
bring back cricket between the two nations. “India team is number
one and can improve a lot. Congratulations for playing the final,
hoping for more India-Pakistan matches. The way Sarfraz led the
entire team, passion they showed was phenomenal,” he said.
Former cricketer Wasim Bari hoped after CT win, Pakistan would
develop a consistent culture of winning matches.
“Beating India and winning the Champions Trophy final is a
gift from the Pakistan cricket team to the whole Pakistani nation
for Eid,” he said.
