Zaheer Abbas visits Sheikhupura to establish SBP cricket academy

LAHORE, Aug 8 ( APP): Head of Cricket Academies Sports Board Punjab

Zaheer Abbas visited Sheikhupura Cricket Stadium on Friday and inspected various parts of the ground to establish SBP’s 8th cricket academy.

Talking to the media, Zaheer, who is also known as ‘Asian Bradman’ said

cricket is the most popular game among the youth and keeping this feature in notice a top class cricket academy will be launched in Sheikhupura in near future. “The new academy will be equipped with all necessary facilities. We are quite confident that the players trained in SBP academies will become part of national cricket team in near future,” he predicted.

It may be recalled here that seven cricket academies (5 for boys and 2 for

girls) have already been established in several cities of the province as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab ShahbazSharif.

Zaheer Abbas, who is also former ICC President, was accompanied by Deputy

Commissioner Sheikhupura Arqam Tariq, ADCG MushtaqTiwana and Assistant Commissioner ShabbirHussain during his visit to Sheikhupura Cricket Stadium. During his visit, Zaheer Abbas discussed various matters relating to the preparation of ground with the concerned authorities.

“Top class cricket experts will train the young players at Sports Board

Punjab’s cricket academies. The new academy at Sheikhupura will be a gift from Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif for the young players of this city,” he explained.

He urged the young players to come forward and join the SBP academies for

gaining quality cricket training. “We witnessed some wonderful talented players in the recently-played Chief Minister Jashan-e-Azadi Inter-Academies Cricket Cup which is quite heartening,” he added.