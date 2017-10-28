Zaheer Abbas praises role of Lankan board for sending team to Pak

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):Former President of the international

cricket council (ICC) Zaheer Abbas has praised the role of the Sri Lankan cricket board for sending its team to Pakistan to play the third and last T2O international against Pakistan here on Sunday at Gadaffi stadium.

“The Lankan Board has done a tremendous job by sending its team to Pakistan for supplementing the efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for bringing back international cricket and its role will always be remembered in Pakistan cricket history”, he told APP here on Saturday ahead of Pak-Lankan third and last T20 international.

Zaheer a former Pakistan captain and a batting great said without the all out support of the Lankan Board it was not possible to have this match to be played in Lahore.

“No matter Lankan side is playing just one T20 games as it has its own significance , it is another way forward to have international cricket in Pakistan and it will help in bringing back more international cricket in near future”, he added.

He said Lankan side visit has proved that they are all time

friends of Pakistan and they value the efforts of PCB for the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

“Lankan team is visiting Pakistan after a long gap and its successful tour will add to Pakistan’s respect and prestige in

many ways”, he said.

He said it was unfortunate that Pakistan was deprived of international cricket during the past nine years and its cricket arenas wore a deserted look and cricket suffered a lot.

“With international cricket being played in Pakistan a new era of cricket has begun in the country which is evident from the successful tour of World XI and now the people of Pakistan will welcome the Lankan side by thronging the Gadaffi stadium to show their affection for the visiting team as well as for the cricket”, the former ICC President said.

He said the ICC, its task force and the players who represented the World XI have widely acknowledged the investment that Pakistan has made for bringing back international cricket to the country.

The former batting icon said due to PCB’s persistent efforts the West Indies team has also agreed to visit Pakistan next month for a three T20 match series.

“All these high profile cricket events will be making our national cricket ‘memorable’ and it will have a greater impact on our national cricket”, said Zaheer Abbas.

“Cricket is a binding force and adds to national unity and brotherhood, it is the identity of Pakistan globally due to country’s excellence in cricket, due to success in champions trophy and winning the one day series against Lanka with a 5-0 sweep ,then taking 2-0 lead in the ongoing T20 series”, he said.