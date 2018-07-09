Zaheer Abbas praises Pak team performance

LAHORE, Jul 09 (APP):Former Pakistan cricket captain, Zaheer Abbas praised the title winning performance of Pakistan team

in the Tri-nation T20 series in Zimbabwe and termed it “an outstanding show” which also helped the country to retain its number status in T20 cricket.

“Our team has once again proved its supremacy in the T20 cricket by winning a tournament outclassing mighty opponent Australia in the ultimate showdown”, he told APP here on Monday.

Zaheer, a former stylish batsman known as a run making machine said the experience gelled with youth in Pak T20 in a most professional way and it performed to a high level to outshine Australia in the final.

“It was a wonderful show on part of Sarfraz led Pak team which was united and forced in all manners and brought glory for the country”, he added.

The former batting great greeted the team on its title winning performance and maintained its top ranking in the T20 cricket.

“All the team member deserve praise ,specially batsman Fakhar

Zaman who led from front and veteran all rounder Shoaib Malik also supported the side”, said Zaheer.

He urged the team members to maintain consistency by demonstrating combined efforts in coming T20 events to bring good name for the country. The former Pak captain said Pak team needs to work on improving its fielding as lapses in this important department of the game can hamper team’s performance in most important matches.

“Being on top of T20 is a challenging task and our team needs to

be perfect in all departments of the game which is only possible by

putting in extra hard work and commitment”, he said.

Zaheer Abbas said due to growing competition in T20 cricket, the shortest version of the game is becoming more difficult and challenging with each passing day and credit of taking Pakistan T20 to top most slot goes to the young talent of the team who is contributing in the rise of the team.

“Our team is well on path to remain number one team in T20 as it

has quality batsmen, all-rounders and fearsome pace battery which is shaping up the team in a winning combination”, said the former Pak captain and also the President of International cricket council.

He hoped that Pak team will repeat its sterling performance in the one-day series against Zimbabwe to win it for a double crown in Zimbabwe.

“Considering Zimbabwe in the ODI series will not be a fair thought and our team should display brilliance and promise to beat the opponents”, he added.