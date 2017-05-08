Zafarullah urges media to formulate ‘code of conduct’

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Law and Justice Barrister Zafarullah Khan on Monday said the owners of media houses should formulate ‘code of conduct’ for ensuring responsible reporting.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had

made efforts regarding formation of code of conduct but the owners of the media houses did not express seriousness in this regard.

He said media in Pakistan was working independently but there was a need to report the events after verification.

He said credit went to the present government for abolishing the secret funds.

Zafarullah Khan said that there was a need to regulate the social media.