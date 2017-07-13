Zafarullah clarifies his remarks regarding betrayal of Judah

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister/Minister of State on Law and Justice, Zafarullah Khan,

clarified his reference to the historical background of betrayal of

Judah in his recent press conference and termed it misreported.

A very small group of people have tried to misuse, for their

ulterior motives, his reference to the historical background of

betrayal of Judah, he said in a statement issued here.

Zafarullah Khan said that although this malicious act of a

very few people did not deserve to be responded to, but to put the

record straight, he clarified: “I believe in Hazrat Masih Alai

Salam (Jesus) is a true Prophet and has the divine guidance in the

form of Injeel-e-Muqadas (The Bible)”.

“Jesus is one of the very few greatest benefactors of humanity

and has a major contribution in whatever goodness and the light we

have achieved in our world so far. As a Muslim, I cannot even

differentiate one Prophet from the other as all are Holy and

divine,” he added.

Zafarullah Khan maintained that his reference to Judah was to

indicate his betrayal and to declare the truthfulness and the

greatness of the Jesus and trying to find another meaning is highly

unfortunate and disappointing and such sensitive issues and Holy

persons shall not be used for ulterior motives.

Personally, he said, he was very much influenced by the

simplicity, humanity, piety and universal love of Jesus.

As a political worker, he said, he had helped many Christian

associations and groups to protect, preserve and promote their

fundamental rights in Pakistan.

He thanked all the Christian friends and the

media that had foiled the malicious move to create a mischief.