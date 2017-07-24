Zafarul Haq writes to Afghan envoy; expresses grief on Kabul attack

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Leader of House in the Senate Raja

Zafar-ul-Haq has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the terrorist

attack by evil forces in Kabul.

In a letter written to ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Hazrat

Omar Zakhilwal, the Leader of the House prayed for peace and stability in both brotherly countries Pakistan and Afghanistan and hence the

region.

He also conveyed heartiest condolence to the victimized

families and requested the Ambassador to convey his message to the

Government and the people, especially the speaker of Afghan National

Assembly and Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate.