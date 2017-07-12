Zafarul Haq for further strengthening of Pak-Bangladesh relations

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Leader of the House in the

Senate Raja Zafarul Haq Wednesday stressed the need for

further strengthing of Pakistan and Bangladesh relations.

Raja Zafarul Haq expressed these views during a

meeting with Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Tarik

Ahsan.

Raja Zafarul Haq appreciated Bangladesh’s brotherly

sentiments towards Pakistan and wished for further

improvement in bilateral relations.

On this occasion, the high commissioner conveyed the best

wishes of government of Bangladesh towards the prime minister

and people of Pakistan.

The high commissioner also briefed the Leader of House on

economic and political developments of Bangladesh.

He appreciated the economic development programme

under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the full-

fledged membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

(SCO).

The high commissioner appreciated the massive efforts

made by Pakistan in countering terrorism.

He also suggested the establishment of a parliamentary

friendship group between Bangladesh and Pakistan’s parliaments.