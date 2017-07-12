Zafarul Haq for further strengthening of Pak-Bangladesh relations

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Leader of the House in the
Senate Raja Zafarul Haq Wednesday stressed the need for
further strengthing of Pakistan and Bangladesh relations.
Raja Zafarul Haq expressed these views during a
meeting with Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Tarik
Ahsan.
Raja Zafarul Haq appreciated Bangladesh’s brotherly
sentiments towards Pakistan and wished for further
improvement in bilateral relations.
On this occasion, the high commissioner conveyed the best
wishes of government of Bangladesh towards the prime minister
and people of Pakistan.
The high commissioner also briefed the Leader of House on
economic and political developments of Bangladesh.
He appreciated the economic development programme
under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the full-
fledged membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
(SCO).
The high commissioner appreciated the massive efforts
made by Pakistan in countering terrorism.
He also suggested the establishment of a parliamentary
friendship group between Bangladesh and Pakistan’s parliaments.