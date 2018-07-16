Zafar, UNDP representative discuss merger of FATA

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP):Chief Technical Specialist, FATA Governance Project, UNDP Pakistan, Skye Christensen called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Syed Ali Zafar here on Monday and discussed the issues pertaining to the merger of FATA/PATA into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Syed Ali Zafar said that the challenges beyond the amalgamation and unification will be handled carefully and the issues coming in this way will be resolved urgently and on priority.

The Minister also said that same kind of amenities to the people of Fata will be given that are available to the people of the other regions.

He apprised Skye Christensen Chief Technical Specialist, FATA Governance Project, UNDP Pakistan about the Federal and Provincial Committees constituted by the Prime Minister for facilitating FATA/PATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the course of meeting, Skye Christensen apprised the Minister that UNDP Pakistan had offered US$26 million for next four years to assist the FATA for promoting cultural ties, education, social and economic assistance and improving law and order situation.

He also said that UNDP Pakistan was enthusiastic for solving the issues of people of FATA/PATA and was working for the rapid fusion of FATA/PATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Skye Christensen appreciated and cherished the efforts of Syed Ali Zafar for the rapid merger of FATA/PATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials from Ministry of Law and Justice also attended the meeting.