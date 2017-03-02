Zafar ul Haq pays glowing tributes to PM for successful ECO

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Leader of the House in the Senate Raja

Muhammad Zafar ul Haq Thursday paid glowing tributes to the

leadership and sagacity of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for arranging the most successful Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) in the federal capital.

In a statement, he said the ECO provides solid base of the

progress and prosperity of the whole region and an example of Pakistan’s main role in the prosperity of the entire region.

He said the successful holding of ECO was a slap on the forces

of disruption and terrorists.