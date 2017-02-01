Zafar stresses on dialogue to defeat anti Islam conspiracies

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Leader of House in the Senate Raja

Zafar ul Haq Wednesday stressed on dialogue among the society to

defeat conspiracies against Islam and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be

Upon Him).

Addressing ‘All Parties Tahafuz i Namoos Rasalat Conference’,

organized by Aalmi Majlis Tahafaz e Khatam e Nabuwat here, he said

nothing could be preferred over the respect and dignity of the Last

Prophet (PBUH).

Being a Muslim one’s relationship with Allah Almighty

and the Last Prophet (PBUH) was above the worldly relationship as all comforts and rewards could be foregone for the purpose, he added.

Raja Zafar said he was thankful to Allah Almighty that he was

among the people working on the law regarding the belief of Khatam i Nabuwat (no prophethood after Prophet Muhammad PBUH).

He said he had taken part in the movement for Khatam e Nabuwat as

a student and he was also part of the movement as a result of which the ‘Qadianis’ were declared non Muslims.

All the Islamic beliefs are based on the belief of Khatam i Nabuwat,

he added.

He urged religious scholars through their sermons to educate the

youth about religious beliefs and highlight conspiracies being hatched against Muslims and Islam.

He also asked the Ulema to promote tolerance for a peaceful society.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamiat Ulema i Islam Fazl chief

Maulana Fazl ur Rahman said Qadianis were declared non Muslims by the Parliament in 1974. However, they time and again tried to declare

themselves Muslims at the behest of some international forces, who were always out to hatch conspiracies against Islam.

The blasphemy law, he said, was being made a human right issue by

the international forces for their vested interests.

He appreciated the role of Majlis Tahafuz Khatam i Nabuwat for

organizing conference, which was attended by a large number of Ulema and scholars belonging to different schools of thought, including Senator Siraj ul Haq, Professor Sajid Mir, Allama Abul Khair Zubair, Ajaz ul Haq, Muhammad Hanif Jalandari and Zahid Rashidi.