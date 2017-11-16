Youth leaders, Balochistan officials visit Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, Nov 16 (APP): A delegation of Young Leaders of Pakistan led by Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Ms. Shezra Kamran, and a delegation of Balochistan leaders and representatives led by Passand Khan, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination Passand Khan visited Pakistan Embassy here.

In his remarks to the delegates, Ambassador Masood Khalid welcomed the delegates to China and underscored the significance of having representatives and leaders from all parts of Pakistan and diverse walks of life.

“Such opportunities for interaction between both peoples are crucial to ensure that the time-tested friendship of Pakistan and China is passed on from one generation to the next,” the Ambassador said.

During their visit to the Embassy, the delegates were briefed on Pakistan-China relations and progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The two delegations are on separate study visits to China.